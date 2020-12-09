This once popular restaurant, closed since the start of the pandemic, won’t reopen

Fried pies will not be returning to Park City after all.

On Wednesday afternoon, owners announced via Facebook that the Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies shop in Park City, which has been closed since March, will not be reopening.

The Park City store has been owned by Bradley Monahan, who also has the Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies store at Northwest Centre in Wichita, since 2018.

“At the start of the pandemic, we had hoped to only be closed a couple weeks and unfortunately those weeks turned into months,” the post read. “It pains us to say that we will not be reopening the Park City location like we had hoped.”

At the start of the pandemic, we had hoped to only be closed a couple weeks and unfortunately those weeks turned into... Posted by Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies - Park City, KS on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Dining with Denise Neil In this newsletter, Denise Neil shares the latest restaurant news and reviews each Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Wichita drive-through store at 8520 W. 13th St. North will continue to operate, the post said, and the fried pies food truck should also be out and about in the coming months.

Herb and Amber Callendar originally opened the Park City shop in 2017.