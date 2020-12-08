Three pop-up restaurants starting in Wichita this week, including one that’s a bit sketchy

It’s a particularly poppin’ week for pop-up restaurants in Wichita.

Three of them will be appearing this week — and one will be manned by a mysterious pancake maker whose identity is apparently a secret.

Here’s a rundown of the temporary eateries that will be appearing inside other local businesses this week.

We actually don’t know, but it appears to involve pancakes. Courtesy photo

120 E. First St.

Here’s what I do know. At least I think so. From 7 a.m. to noon on Friday, pancakes will be sold at Placeholder Coffee, the shop that opened in May in the former Espresso to Go Go space at The Lux.

I did my journalistic duty and tried to reach Mr. Torito of El Torito’s Pancake Pop-Up, who called me from a blocked number this afternoon. He spoke in a thick accent and refused to give his name, which I guess makes sense considering that the Facebook invite for the pop up says that its owner is “Don Prensa, leader of the ‘Pancake Cartel.’ Prensa is suspected of using bakeries, diners and coffee shops all over the world as fronts for his notorious trafficking and laundering activities.”

I’m thinking, hoping that the substance next to the pancakes in the picture is powdered sugar, but at this point, who can be sure? Mr. Torito or Presna or whoever he is did share a menu, which includes a sweet malted buttermilk pancake with maple almond praline and smoky butter as well as a savory kimchi pancake. You can see the menu below. People will get two pancakes per $10 order.

The elusive pancake flipper seemed to indicate that he might be back for more pop-ups if this one goes well, but I’m assuming that depends on whether the authorities catch up with him.

Erin Horton is opening a weekly pop-up restaurant called Munchopotomus at the Shamrock Lounge. Courtesy photo

1724 W. Douglas

Shamrock Lounge owner Justin Brown has been experimenting for a while with different food options for the “Little House” building that sits directly west of his Delano bar. This week, a new pop-up will move in. On Thursday, Erin Horton — a burgeoning cook who’s had years worth of waiting and bartending experience at restaurants like DeFazio’s and The Annex — will take over the Little House, which has a licensed kitchen inside that sits empty most of the time.

Starting at 5 p.m. until she runs out, she’ll be serving meatball subs made with sausage and ground beef meatballs stuffed into Juarez Bakery bolillo rolls, topped with homemade tomato sauce and pearls of ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, and then run through a toaster oven until they’re perfectly browned and bubbly.

“I think I’ve honed my meatball sub game,” Horton said with a laugh.

She is starting off week one with just one item but may add more in coming weeks if it goes over well. She plans to return each Thursday evening and would consider adding on another day or even instituting a small permanent menu that will include rotating specials. Other items she’s contemplating include smoked Cuban sandwiches and homemade enchiladas.

A pop-up restaurant called Munchopotomus will open inside the Little House next to the Shamrock Lounge this week. Courtesy photo

She named the pop-up restaurant after a chubby gray cat she once owned, Horton said.

“I’m really approaching this like a passion project,” she said. “There’s a licensed kitchen just sitting there not doing anything in a bar that sells drinks. That’s a shame, and I’m going to fix that.”

People can walk up to the window at the Little House to order, she said, or those who’d rather do curbside carryout can call Horton on Thursdays at 316-871-9198.

156 S. Greenwood

Customers at this popular brewery are accustomed to dining out of food trucks parked outside.

But starting tonight, there will be a different weekly food option. The brewery has worked out a deal with nearby restaurant Tanya’s Soup Kitchen to have some of its soup brought over on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, which CSB staff will serve.

They’re starting with tomato basil bisque, and those who order will also get a Bagatelle roll with their soup, which will be available from 5 p.m. to close. It’s $7 for soup and a roll or $10 for soup and a hot sandwich.