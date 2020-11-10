Wichita Hyatt chef wanted to do his own thing, is opening a restaurant in old Kanai spot

Lilikoi Asian Bistro will open in a couple of weeks at the old Kanai space at 119th and Maple. The Wichita Eagle

He moved to Wichita from Colorado just 15 months ago to take a job as executive chef at The Hyatt Regency Wichita.

But when Greg Cook, a Las Vegas native who’s spent most of his culinary career working in the hotel industry, decided that it was time to strike out on his own, he decided to stay and do it in Wichita.

Later this month, Cook will open his first solo restaurant — called Lilikoi Asian Bistro — in the space at 119th and Maple formerly occupied by Kanai, which closed for good in March.

“We all love it here,” said Cook, 51, a single dad with a 10-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter.

The new restaurant will allow Cook to serve the food he loves, which he describes as “Pacific-Rim Asian Fusion.” He hopes to open the restaurant on Nov. 20.

Dining with Denise Neil In this newsletter, Denise Neil shares the latest restaurant news and reviews each Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Chef Greg Cook is opening his own restaurant in the former Kanai space called Lilikoi Asian Bistro. Courtesy photo

Cook’s menu, which you can see below, includes several appetizers, entrees and desserts plus something new for local ramen lovers.

There won’t be sushi on the menu — “I’m just barely adequate at doing sushi,” Cook said with a laugh — but he’s planning to turn the sushi bar in the restaurant into a build-your-own ramen bar. People will be able to peruse the various ingredients and choose the broth, veggies and protein they want in their bowls, which will be assembled by a server.

Non-ramen entree options will include things like braised short ribs, pan seared mahi mahi, and chicken katsu, and Cook will make three desserts, including a passion fruit panna cotta.

The restaurant will be full-service and have a full bar. Cook said he was also surprised to discover a to-go window on the west-facing side of the new space, and he plans to eventually use it as a place where people can pick up food to go.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The restaurant will be open just for dinner at first, but Cook said he’ll eventually add lunch.

Cook said he started his career as a welfare case worker for the state of Nevada, a job he held for nine years. It got overwhelming, he said, and he decided to pursue his other passion — cooking.

He went to culinary school at age 29, and during his career, he’s worked with well-known chefs who helped establish Pacific Rim-style cuisine in the United States, including people like Sam Choy.

Most of his jobs have been in hotels, and Wichita’s Hyatt was his 12th hotel job. But he’s ready to do his own thing, he said, and Wichita is a good place to do it.

He bought a house in Derby and loves the school system. And the cost of living can’t be beat, he said.

“We like it here,” he said. “We’ve got great neighbors and the kids have already made friends.”

Lilikoi Asian Bistro menu