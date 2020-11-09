Wichita restaurants closing, cutting back hours as COVID-19 surges locally

As the summer and early fall progressed in Wichita, local restaurants were able to find some degree of normalcy again, even if they weren’t bringing in the crowds they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

But over the past week or so, as colder weather has settled in and COVID-19 cases have spiked to record highs in Wichita, that’s starting to change again.

Several restaurant owners are scaling back hours, switching to a model that allows to-go and outdoor dining only or — in some cases — closing entirely.

In addition, more restaurants and food businesses are again announcing temporary shutdowns as staff members are exposed to or test positive for COVID-19.

Tanya’s Soup Kitchen is one of the restaurants taking proactive steps as COVID-19 worsens in Wichita. Owner Kelly Rae Leffel announced to her customers via Facebook on Monday morning that the restaurant was ending indoor dining and for now would be offering only patio dining, carryout and third-party delivery.

One of the problems, she said, is that three of her 16 staff members are out of work after being exposed to someone with COVID-19. All of them tested negative for the virus, but she worries that their tests weren’t conclusive.

Leffel said she doesn’t want to get into a situation where she has to close entirely because too many staff members are out.

“I just don’t want to close my doors at all,” she said. “I want to make sure that even if I have a small crew, we’re able to handle it.”

She’s also splitting her staff into two “core groups” that always work together. That way, if someone from one core group tests positive, the other crew can still work. In addition, she’s set up an agreement with a local health clinic, where she’ll send all her employees whenever they need tests.

She’s also ordered heaters that will ring her outdoor patio and keep it bearable though cold weather months, and she’s also planning to extend outdoor dining out toward Douglas. The only problem: Every restaurant owner in the country is trying to get heaters, and they’re on back order. She put her order in two months ago and is still waiting.

Here’s a look at changes and challenges other Wichita restaurants are facing this week:

Cutting back hours or indoor dining

Bite Me BBQ, 132 N. St. Francis: This restaurant has announced plans to close Mondays and Tuesdays starting Nov. 9. The owners plan to resume normal hours after “everything calms down with the coronavirus.”

Buster’s Burger Joint, 1202 E. MacArthur: As of Thursday, Nov. 5, this restaurant is now offering carryout only and has a few picnic tables set up for outdoor dining.

Mo’s Hut, 2800 E. Central: Owners of this Hawaiian restaurant announced last week that they let all their staff go because of the effect COVID-19 has had on business. They also cut back hours to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Tanya’s Soup Kitchen. 1725 E. Douglas: Indoor dining is temporarily closed as of Monday. Carryout, delivery and patio dining still available.

Closed entirely for now

Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria, 2411 N. Maize Road: This restaurant announced Friday that it would be closed until further notice “due to surge of COVID-19.”

The Spice Merchant, 1300 E. Douglas: This favorite coffee and spice store announced on Saturday that it would be closed until Nov. 20 “to protect our customers and employees from COVID 19.”

Temporarily closed after exposure

Leslie Coffee Co., 930 W. Douglas: This shop announced on Monday that it would be temporarily closed until further notice. Owners said an employee was exposed to the virus outside of work.

Twelve Restaurant & Bar, 12111 W. Maple: This restaurant closed on Saturday and plans to remain closed through Tuesday, Nov. 10, after an employee came into close contact with someone positive for COVID-19.

Lotus Leaf Cafe, 251 N. Washington: This restaurant announced Monday morning via Facebook that it would be temporarily closed because a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.