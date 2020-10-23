These Wichita businesses hadn’t allowed indoor seating since March. Then it got cold

A few Wichita bars and restaurants that had still not resumed indoor seating since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are now that colder weather has moved in.

One is Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria at 1706 E. Douglas, where owner Robert McMullin has kept his dining room closed since March 22, offering to-go orders and encouraging customers to dine on his large back patio.

But on Wednesday, he reopened his dining room and debuted his unique new table dividers. Instead of using Plexiglass to provide barriers between tables, McMullin has had his menu printed on giant boards and strategically hung from above to provide separation.

McMullin said the cold weather pushed him to make the move.

“We receive calls and messages daily about the interior,” he said. “Clearly there’s still a demand. I also feel like we’re probably one of the only to hold out as long as we have.”

Piatto’s hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Another business now allowing customers indoors is Central Standard Brewing at 156 S. Greenwood, which kept its tap room closed for six months after the pandemic started. The owners reopened for on-site drinking in early September but asked customers to stay outdoors. They even added a new section of outdoor seating on their building’s south side.

TAPROOM UPDATEWith questionable weather in the forcast, we’ve added some indoor seating. Socially distanced of course, with the help of our ever growing plant population..Come join us friends!! Posted by Central Standard Brewing on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

But this week, the brewery started allowing people back indoors. They’ve rearranged their tables to promote social distancing and have separated them with plants.

Central Standard’s hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 3 to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

