This little Wichita pho restaurant will get a big upgrade when it moves a mile west

A little Wichita Vietnamese restaurant will get a big upgrade when it moves to a new spot less than a mile to its west.

Pho Ong 8, the tiny but well-reviewed restaurant that Co Lang has run for the last five years at 4857 E. Harry — just a few doors down from Manna Wok — is moving to 3801 E. Harry. The building it’s taking over, which sits just in front of the old Wichita Mall, held a Jimmy’s Egg restaurant from 2011 until it closed in January 2019.

Pho Ong 8 is relocated to a bigger space on East Harry. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Lang’s husband, Steven Tu, said she’s not sure when she’ll make the move.

“We’re working on it,” he said.

But the big sign, featuring the restaurant’s logo of a chef approvingly sniffing a big bowl of steaming pho, is already up on the new space along with a “coming soon” sign.

Pho Ong 8 has become known for its homey atmosphere and its duck noodle soup, made with duck breast, baby bok choy, shiitake mushrooms and egg noodles.

For now, Pho Ong 8 continues to operate at 4857 E. Harry. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Denise Neil
Denise Neil has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.
