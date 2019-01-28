Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

One of Wichita’s Jimmy’s Egg restaurants closed in November. Another closed on Sunday

By Denise Neil

January 28, 2019 05:01 AM

The Jimmy’s Egg restaurant on West Street closed in late November. Now, the restaurant at Harry and Hillside is also closed.
The Jimmy’s Egg restaurant on West Street closed in late November. Now, the restaurant at Harry and Hillside is also closed. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle
The Jimmy’s Egg restaurant on West Street closed in late November. Now, the restaurant at Harry and Hillside is also closed. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

Another Jimmy’s Egg restaurant has closed in Wichita — the second in two months.

But the owner says his remaining six Wichita restaurants are profitable and doing well.

Morrie Sheets, who since 2008 has opened eight Jimmy’s Eggs in the Wichita area with partner Wink Hartman, has just closed the restaurant at 3801 E. Harry, he said. Its last day in business was Sunday.

In late November, Sheets and Hartman also closed the Jimmy’s Egg on West Street, saying that frequent road construction in front of the restaurant over the years had hurt business.

The same issue affected Harry and Hillside, he said. For about five months, customers couldn’t access the parking lot, and that caused a dip in business that was hard to recover from. The lease was up, and the partners decided to let that restaurant go, hoping customers will drive a little over a mile to the north visit the Jimmy’s Egg at Douglas and Hydraulic.

That’s what happened where he closed West Street, he said. Since then, sales have increased at nearby Central and Tyler.

The rest of the Wichita Jimmy’s Egg restaurants are performing well, Sheets said, and the partners are putting their energy into the two new restaurants they’re building in Lawrence.

The other Jimmy’s Eggs in Wichita are at Pawnee and Seneca, Douglas and Hydraulic, Central and Tyler, 21st and Rock, and Central and Webb. There’s also a Jimmy’s Egg in El Dorado.

Denise Neil

Denise Neil has has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.

  Comments  