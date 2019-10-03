It’s Intrust Bank Arena’s birthday, but it’s giving Wichita a gift: cheaper concessions

It’s getting cheaper to snack at Intrust Bank Arena. Courtesy photo

You’ll be hearing a lot next year about Intrust Bank Arena’s 10th birthday, which the venue’s staff plans to celebrate throughout 2020.

The arena, which opened on Jan. 9, 2010, with a Brad Paisley concert, will mark the milestone with contests and a special concert series, which will include a Jan. 24 show by George Strait and a Feb. 15 show by Jason Aldean.

But the arena has announced another plan for celebrating: Slashing the prices on some of its most popular concession items for good.

They’re calling it “Fan Friendly Pricing,” and it will take effect starting Monday at the Guns N’ Roses concert. The price of hot dogs and of a bottle of Aquafina water will go from $4 to $2, and house beer will be be sold for $5 at every event, down from the usual $8-$9. The arena also will introduce a smaller popcorn that costs $2.

The move is meant as a thank you to fans, and Read said he hopes it will encourage people who haven’t to give the arena a chance.

“That’s always one of the issues people have about of coming: ‘It’s so expensive,’” he said.

The pricing will remain in effect through at least the end of 2020, but the arena plans to continue offering some type of “Fan Friendly Pricing” on concession items indefinitely, said Greg Read, the arena’s director of food and beverage.

The inexpensive water and house beer, which will be Rolling Rock, will be available at any concession area in the arena, Read said. The hot dogs and popcorn will be offered at any Savor-run food stand, and there are 12 of them divided between the two concourses at the arena.