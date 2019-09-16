Country star returning to Wichita for the fourth time since Intrust Bank Arena opened

Heavy metal band Metallica rocks out Wichita Heavy metal band Metallica performed at Intrust Bank Arena in downtown Wichita to a sold-out crowd on Monday. (March 4, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heavy metal band Metallica performed at Intrust Bank Arena in downtown Wichita to a sold-out crowd on Monday. (March 4, 2019)

Country star Jason Aldean will return to Wichita with his appropriately titled “We Back Tour” early next year.

On Monday, Intrust Bank Arena officials announced that Aldean would perform on Feb. 15 with opening acts Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver.

The arena will announce an on-sale date for tickets at a later date. Information can be found about the concert at intrustbankarena.com/jasonaldean.

This will be Aldean’s fourth trip to Wichita in almost 10 years. He performed at Intrust Bank Arena in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

His 2015 concert drew 9,000 fans, one of whom tossed a cup of beer at Aldean, smacking him squarely in the side of the head in the middle of a song. The singer was displeased and pointed the offender out to security guards, who removed him from the concert.

Aldean is known for hits like “My Kinda Party” and “Night Train.”