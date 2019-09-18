An update on this soon-to-open ‘Texas to the bone’ steak house in east Wichita

How to cook a championship steak, from a grill master Grill Master Joe D. Torres Jr. demonstrates how to grill a championship-caliber rib eye steak. (Courtesy of Star-Telegram) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Grill Master Joe D. Torres Jr. demonstrates how to grill a championship-caliber rib eye steak. (Courtesy of Star-Telegram)

One thing Wichita hates: When it can see a new restaurant under construction and see that it’s close to done but has no way of knowing when said restaurant will be opening.

In this case, I can help.

Those who have been to the K-96 and Greenwich area lately — perhaps to sneak a look at the new Dave & Busters set to open at Greenwich Place on Sept. 30 — would have to have driven past another restaurant construction site. Right on the corner is a new Saltgrass Steak House, and it looks like it’s almost ready.

That’s because it is, said Jackie Johnson, the general manager for the new Wichita restaurant. In fact, it should be ready to open in a little more than a month. The tentative opening date she has on the calendar is Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Crews just finished pouring the parking lot on Tuesday, she said. Now, they’re busy inside installing carpets and getting decor in place.

“We’re getting there,” she said.

Managers are in the process of hiring a staff for the new Saltgrass Steak House, which should open in about a month at K-96 and Greenwich. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Meanwhile, her biggest job is hiring a staff for the restaurant, which bills itself as “Texas to the bone.” And she’s looking to fill every type of job, from server to host to cook.

Those interested in working there can attend open job interviews from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays though Saturdays at the La Quinta Inn & Suites, 2660 N. Greenwich Court.

Saltgrass Steak House, a chain with 80 restaurants, has a menu that will familiar to people who frequent other steak house chains in Wichita and includes sandwiches, salads, burgers, steaks and seafood dishes. But a few dishes stand out as interesting. The appetizer menu, for example, offers bacon-wrapped quail, and the sandwich section lists a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.

The restaurant also is known for its lower-priced lunch menu, served Mondays through Fridays until 4 p.m. You can see both the lunch and dinner menu below.

We’ll have more information and a look inside the restaurant as opening day gets closer.

