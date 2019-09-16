A favorite lunch stop for hurried downtown Wichita workers has closed after 22 years

Restaurants Wichita lost in 2018 Beloved Wichita restaurants that closed their doors in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beloved Wichita restaurants that closed their doors in 2018.

A longtime sandwich shop popular with downtown workers has closed after more than 20 years in business.

A sign on the door at the Quiznos at 111 W. Douglas, on the southwest corner of Douglas and Main, closed at the end of business on Friday. A sign on the door thanks customers for their “years of patronage.”

Now, Wichita’s only Quiznos is at 550 N. Webb Road.

The Quiznos at Douglas and Main that opened in the late 1990s has closed. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

The sandwich chain first entered the Wichita market in 1996, opening a store at Harry and Rock. Several more followed quickly, including the Douglas and Main location the following year.

But the restaurants have slowly closed one-by-one over the past several years. The third-to-last Quiznos at 240 S. West St. closed in 2017. Electric Pizzeria operates there now.

The Denver-based sandwich chain first opened in 1981, and at its height in around 2007, it operated nearly 5,000 stores across the country. There are now fewer than 800.

Quiznos is known for its toasty sandwiches and its pepper bar, where people can load their subs with extra jalapenos, banana peppers, pickles and sauces.

The store at Douglas and Main was in the news in 2006 when a two-car crash sent a Dodge Neon hurling into the front windows, where it came to rest in the dining room. The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash.

The Quiznos at Douglas and Main made headlines in 2006 when a car crashed into its front windows. fernando salazar fernando salazar

