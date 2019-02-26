A Derby pizzeria will open its first Wichita location on Wednesday

A Derby pizzeria that’s expanding into Wichita will open on Wednesday.
Electric Pizzeria’s new Wichita location is at 240 S. West Street, in the Maple-facing strip center spot that Quiznos vacated in late 2017.
The restaurant is owned by Joe and Jackie Fowler, whose Electric Pizzera at 236 W. Greenway in Derby is also celebrating its one-year anniversary. To celebrate both the anniversary in Derby and opening day in Wichita, both restaurants will be selling $5 large cheese pizzas through Sunday.
Electric Pizzeria’s menu includes 18-inch New York-style pizzas on house-made dough. It makes its own sausage in house and also makes fresh bread for its sandwiches. Salads, soups and pasta — including one dish topped with diver scallops — are also on the menu.
The hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. The new restaurant also delivers to most of the west side and has seating inside for about 50.
And if you’re looking for a job, the owners want to hire 10 more people. Applications are available at electricpizzeria.com. For delivery, call 316-977-7823.
