Three years ago, Kellogg construction forced this restaurant out. Now, it’s reopening

The money has been sitting in Lou Kumgool’s turnpike relocation program account for three years.

Now, she’s spending it.

Kumgool, who owns Derby’s Hibachi Boy with her husband, Philip Sayvong, is hoping to open their new Wichita Hibachi Boy restaurant next week, and it will serve the same sushi and hibachi grill meals that their Derby customers are used to. But it will add something new: ramen soup.

The new restaurant is at 2243 N. Tyler Road in the spot right next door to Jose Pepper’s that Boba Zone vacated two years ago. The sign is up already, and Kumgool plans to have the restaurant open next week. She’s aiming for Thursday, Sept. 19.

The restaurant is three years in the making.

Fans might remember that the couple opened a Wichita Hibachi Boy at 601 W. Greenwich back in the spring of 2015. They’d been in the spot, which was in a new strip center at the corner of Kellogg and Greenwich, for two months when they learned that a Kellogg construction project would eventually dump the highway just a few feet from her business and block access to her parking lot.

Once construction started in earnest, she frequently lost water service and decided she had to move the restaurant. She closed it in July of 2016 and was offered money as part of a turnpike relocation program. She’s been holding on to that money ever since, always planning to find a new Wichita spot.

Recently, she found a partner who loved her food in Derby and said he wanted to help open the Wichita Hibachi Boy. They settled on the space at Tyler and 21stand have been working on remodeling it. The dining room is now accented with bright orange colors and a faux wood floor.

The interior of the about-to-open Hibachi Boy on Wichita’s west side is almost complete. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

The new restaurant will serve a small sushi menu and hibachi-style meals that people order at the counter. Kumgool and Sayvong have spent the past several years taking trips to places like Japan and Korea, where they’ve learned about ramen soup. They’ll have several varieties, including one they’re extra excited about — a creamy Tom Yum ramen soup.

The Derby restaurant will remain open, Kumgool said, and it will also add ramen to its menu.

Kumgool and Sayvong have been in restaurants in the Wichita area for years.

They owned Gindi Thai & Japanese Diner in the space at 7010 W. 21st St. that now holds Hurts Donut from 2009 to 2012. In 2011, she opened Dawn Thai Steakhouse & Sushi Bar in the former Smashburger space at 1220 N. Rock Road in Derby. In 2013, they turned Dawn Thai into Hibachi Boy.

Kumgool said she, her husband and their partner hope to open more Hibachi boy restaurants and use the Tyler Road restaurant as their model.

I’ll let you know when the new restaurant is ready to open.