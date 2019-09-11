Big food truck rally evicted from former home will resume with 30 trucks, a beer garden

Inside Wichita: How are all the animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo fed? Find out what it takes to feed all of the creatures at the Sedgwick County Zoo. The annual budget for food is $750,000. If you have an idea for Inside Wichita, please e-mail jgreen@wichitaeagle.com. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Find out what it takes to feed all of the creatures at the Sedgwick County Zoo. The annual budget for food is $750,000. If you have an idea for Inside Wichita, please e-mail jgreen@wichitaeagle.com.

It’s been a bumpy month for the West Side Food Truck Rally, which had been operating at the Towne West Square parking lot before being evicted in August. But on Sunday, the newly relocated rally will make a return, setting up in the parking lot of the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.

Sunday’s rally will last from noon to 3 p.m., and it will be a big one. Around 30 trucks have signed on to participate, including newbies on the scene like Off the Wheaten Path and Bomb BBQ and longtime favorites like The Flying Stove and B.S. Sandwich Press. The zoo also will be providing a beer garden. It’ll all be set up in the bus parking area in the zoo’s east parking lot.

It’s free to attend the rally, and two more are planned for the season: on Oct. 13 and Nov. 10.

The rally had operated all summer at the Towne West parking lot, but just before the August rally, organizer Adam Bussey of Hot-2-Trot Gourmet Hotdogs was told by mall management that the event would not by permitted to continue there. It was too late to stage the planned August rally elsewhere, but he went to work finding a new home and was contacted by the zoo.

