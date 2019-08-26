Classic Wichita burger joint reopens — again — hoping to recapture its young customers

Jack’s North Hi Carryout has reopened again Jack's North Hi Carryout after being closed for four months. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jack's North Hi Carryout after being closed for four months.

It was mid-April when the new owners of Jack’s North Hi Carryout at 603 W. 13th St. got the historic burger restaurant reopened.

It was late April when they closed. The grill gave out after only a couple of weeks in business, and they decided that while they were replacing it, they might as well replace the hood, too.

“We decided to do everything now so we don’t have to do it later,” said Armin Ghoddoussi, who runs the historic restaurant across from North High School with his mother, Akhtar Gharagozolo

Almost four months later, they’re ready to give it another go. Jack’s North Hi Carryout reopens today — Monday, Aug. 26.

For now, Jack’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, but the owners plan to add hours in the future. The lunch hours, Ghoddoussi, will allow the restaurant to attract its biggest customer base — North High students, who resumed classes almost two weeks ago.

The menu will feature burgers, chili, Philly cheese steak sandwiches, chicken wings, chicken strips and nachos. It also will expand as time goes on.

A man named Jack Robards originally opened Jack’s North Hi Carryout in 1951, selling burgers for a quarter and Cokes for a nickle. The restaurant still has one of the city’s most recognizable retro neon signs.