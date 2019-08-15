These decadent Wichita burgers will soon be featured on a national television show

Tour the new Doo-Dah Diner Doo-Dah Diner's downtown location reopened this week after being closed since Dec. 30 so that the building could be renovated. (July 3, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Doo-Dah Diner's downtown location reopened this week after being closed since Dec. 30 so that the building could be renovated. (July 3, 2019)

The owners of Wichita’s Doo-Dah Diner are still not allowed to discuss details of the national network food show that came to town and filmed a segment with them in late June.

But they have recently revealed a nice perk that Wichita gets to enjoy as a result of the show’s visit.

Producers of the show (which also filmed that day at Public at the Brickyard) had noticed photos and descriptions of several of Doo-Dah Diner’s more decadent burgers, which they ran as frequent specials, posted on their Facebook page and asked owners Patrick and Timirie Shibley if they’d be a part of a show that focused on burgers. Sure, they said, thought they had only two burgers listed on the permanent menu.

Now, Doo-Dah has added a menu of the burgers that caught the show’s attention. They debuted that menu last week, and it’s a collection of five burgers that are a tad unorthodox, off-the-wall and decadent, just like the rest of Doo-Dah Diner.

“Still about 80 percent of what our customers order all day on Saturday is breakfast,” Timirie Shibley said. “But for our lunch crowd during the week, we thought, ‘You know, we could do a burger menu. It would be easy to add.’”

The Doo-Dah kitchen staff, led by chef Dave Varner, went to work dreaming up the new burgers, and the menu was introduced last week. The new options are listed on little tabletop signs.

There’s a Crispy Avocado Burger that features a blackened Cajun patty topped with, among other ingredients, a strip of fried avocado. There’s a Squealer Burger featuring bacon jam and lots of barbecue flavors. And the Italian Burger is made with a blend of beef and Italian sausage and topped with fried mozzarella and marinara.

There are also two open-faced burgers. The Poutine Burger features a patty stuffed with caramelized onions, mushrooms and melty white cheddar cheese curds served atop fries and smothered with gravy. And the massive Breakfast Stack Burger features a patty made of beef and breakfast sausage on hash browns and a slice of French toast topped with sausage gravy, two eggs, pork belly, bacon and green onions.

All the burgers are served on the restaurant’s homemade buns. You can see the full menu below.

I’ll keep you updated on the cooking show, which was actually filmed in the diner’s now-closed temporary spot at Harry and Webb. Doo-Dah Diner finished a six-month remodel and reopened in its new, bigger space at 206 E. Kellogg at the beginning of July.

