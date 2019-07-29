Wichita restaurant’s half-price sushi caused a mad rush. Now, the deal is being extended

Blue Fin’s half-price sushi roll sale will continue through August.

Pro tip for sushi restaurant owners in Wichita: Sell the rolls half off and they will come.

When they announced at the beginning of July that they planned to sell sushi rolls for half price all month, the owners of Blue Fin at 255 N. Washington in Old Town were hoping to see an uptick in their lunch business.

But uptick would be an understatement. The restaurant was totally slammed every day of July, and customers often faced long waits for tables and food.

As a result, said owner Ada Yang, the restaurant has decided to continue the special and will offer half-price sushi rolls from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays “at least until September.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Blue Fin was packed every day for its half-price sushi sale, and many people didn’t get a chance to take advantage. Courtesy photo

“We got a lot of customers, and during the lunch break they can’t wait for that long, so they had to leave,” Yang said. “I feel so bad every time people walk out because of the line, and I want to give everyone a chance to enjoy the 50% off sushi.”

The staff at Blue Fin wasn’t quite prepared at first for the onslaught, but over the past couple of weeks, Yang said, they were able to improve their speed and service quality. She hopes customers will give the restaurant another chance.

“Our food is always really, really good, and we all work very hard on that,” she said.

Yang, who also is one of the owners of Ninza Sushi, took over Blue Fin last year, and the half-price deal was intended as a way to celebrate the anniversary in Old Town.

Blue Fin menu