Wichita restaurant celebrating anniversary with half-price sushi all month
It was a little more than a year ago that the owners of Ninza Sushi took over Blue Fin at 255 N. Washington in Old Town. Now, they’re ready to celebrate their anniversary, said owner Ada Yang, and they’ll do so with a generous deal being offered through July.
Starting today and running through the end of the month, specialty rolls at Blue Fin will be 50 percent off from open until 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
It’s been a good year in Old Town, Yang said, and though construction on Second Street the past several months has affected business, she understands it’s an investment in her future.
“I’m happy to see our city is developing and gets prettier every day,” she said.
Blue Fin menu
