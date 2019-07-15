Finally: A favorite Wichita restaurant launches rewards app letting diners earn free stuff

Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures (FILE VIDEO) Gavin Peters is a Wichita-based freelance photographer who shoots for a variety of clients, but is very-well known as a premier food photographer. We tagged along on a shoot at Freddy’s Frozen Custard's corporate HQ. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO) Gavin Peters is a Wichita-based freelance photographer who shoots for a variety of clients, but is very-well known as a premier food photographer. We tagged along on a shoot at Freddy’s Frozen Custard's corporate HQ.

Fellow FredHeads of Wichita: Just think of all the free steakburgers we could have earned by now if only this had happened sooner.

They haven’t advertised it beyond social media yet, but Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers — the Wichita-based chain that has 340 locations — has just launched its new rewards program nationally. That means those of us who eat there on the regular can start earning points toward free burgers, fries, custard and more every time we visit.





The program launched via the restaurant’s app on June 25, but so far, only Part 1 — the part that allows diners to earn points toward free stuff — is functioning. Part 2 — mobile ordering — will launch this fall, and that’s when the chain plans to amp up the marketing.

It’s easy to get started earning points. All you have to do is download the Freddy’s app on your phone. Once you have, you order at a Freddy’s restaurant and click the custard icon on your phone. A four-digit code will pop up, which you show to the cashier, and the app will tally and store your points.





Just for signing up, you’ll get 250 points, then, you’ll earn 10 points for every dollar spent. Once you get to 500 points, you can get things like a free hot dog, onion rings, large shoestring fries and one-topping mini sundae. At the 1,000-point level, you can get things like a shake or malt, a specialty concrete, a Chicago dog, regular size cheese curds and chili cheese fries.

Once you earn 2,000 points, you can choose from things like a double cheese steakburger combo, a patty melt combo and a chicken tenders combo. I’m already at 356 points, and all I did was sign up and buy custard for four a few days later.

Points expire one calendar year after they’ve been earned. Here’s the fine print about how the program works.

When the mobile ordering is functional, you’ll be able to order and pay using the app. When you get to the parking lot, your phone will ping the store’s beacon, and the staff will start your order so that the food is still fresh and hot when you pick it up.

Freddy’s spokeswoman Jill Tinsley said the chain was always planning to roll out a rewards program like the ones that are popular at other restaurants across the country, but they wanted to make sure it was just right.

“It was certainly in the long term plans, but we had to pick out the right vendor to supply the app and work on what we wanted it to look like,” she said.

Interested in other local restaurants with good rewards programs? I wrote a whole story on the topic recently that you can read here.