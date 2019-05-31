Wichita’s best restaurant rewards programs: How to save lots of dough dining out

If you’re a regular at any local restaurant and you haven’t signed up for that restaurant’s rewards program, you’re probably leaving money on the table.

Rewards programs, which give loyal diners free food and other perks, are so commonplace now, most of the smaller mom and pops even have them.

They all work a little differently. Some require that you haul cumbersome cards around in your wallet while others let you keep track via phone apps. But they all operate on the same idea: The more money you spend, the more free stuff you get.

Recently, I polled Dining with Denise readers about their favorite local rewards programs and got many responses. I tallied up how many times each program was mentioned and researched how the most popular ones work. In the meantime, I got myself signed up for lots of loyalty programs I didn’t even know existed — and realized that if I’d signed up a long time ago, I could have saved so much money by now.

Here’s a list of some of the most popular rewards programs as reported by Dining With Denise readers.

Picasso’s Pizzeria, 621 W. Douglas, 5900 E. Central: This locally owned pizza chain passes out loyalty cards that customers have stamped by staff whenever they visit. It’s pretty straightforward: After customers have purchased 10 slices, they can get a free slice of a $7.95 value.

Egg Crate Cafe, 8606 W. 13th: This west-side breakfast and lunch eatery offers a “Crazy 8 Club Card.” Customers get a punch on the card for each visit where their total ticket is $8 or more, pre-tax. On the eighth visit, if the customer’s ticket is $8 or more, they receive an $8 discount. After redeeming the discount, they can enter their used cards into a drawing for a chance to win a $15 gift certificate.

The Egg Crate’s inventive customer loyalty program is called “Crazy Eights.” Courtesy photo

Il Primo Espresso Cafe, 6422 E. Central: Customers at this coffee shop get a punch on a punch card every time they buy a drink. Once they reach 10 punches, they get a free 16 oz. drink or any size Americano or drip coffee. Tuesdays and Sundays are double punch days. Those who don’t want to carry around a punch card can download the Flok app and get the same benefits.





Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2202 E. Douglas: Customers get a loyalty card and earn one punch a drink. Ten punches earns a free beverage. Also, customers who buy 10 bags of coffee get one free. Sundays are double punch days.





Watermark Books, 4701 E. Douglas: Those who are big eaters and big readers really should enroll in Watermark’s Seasoned Readers program. For every $100 customers spend, either in the bookstore or the cafe, they get a $10 certificate that automatically prints out at the register and can be redeemed on a future purchase. To enroll, visit watermarkbooks.com/seasoned-readers.

Chick-fil-A: This restaurant’s rewards program, called Chick-fil-A One, is app-based and has three different membership levels — member, silver member and red member, which is the most elite. All users earn points for every dollar spent (10 points per dollar for members, 12 points per dollar for red members), and points count whether the user is paying for a catering or a single purchase. It takes, for example, 250 points to get a free fountain drink, 500 for a chicken sandwich and 1500 for a Cobb salad. All members also get a free reward on their birthday. People can improve their membership status by spending a certain number of dollars in a year (to get a red membership, they must earn 5,000 points in a year) and silver and red members get extra perks.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 306 N. Rock Road: This east-side taco shop (that will have more locations soon) has an app-based rewards program that asks customers to save their receipts and scan a barcode to earn points. They get one point for every $1 spent, and they’ll get a $10 reward for every 100 points earned, which they can redeem to get anything except gift cards or alcohol. Customers get a free drink in a souvenir cup just for signing up.





Il Vicino, 4817 E. Douglas. 2132 N. Rock Road: Customers get a card in the store, and every time they order a meal, the cashier puts his or her initials on one space of the card. After 10 purchases, the card holder gets a free entree.





Panera, several Wichita locations: People seem to be in general awe of the generosity of Panera’s rewards program, called MyPanera. Customers get a card, which they swipe every time they visit, then Panera sends out random rewards, like complimentary bakery items. Some people have reported getting a free bagel a day for a month, a free salad or discounts on meals. And those who forget their cards can rack up their rewards just by sharing their phone number with the cashier.





Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s and Outback: People frequent any of these three popular chains, which all fall under the same ownership, will want to sign up for the Dine Rewards Club. When they do and they dine at any of the restaurants and spend at least $20 on food or non-alcoholic beverages, they earn a “qualified visit.” After three qualified visits in a six month periods, they get 50 percent off up to $20 on their next visit. Sign up at www.dine-rewards.com or just download the app for one of the restaurants.

Sonic: Do you avoid Sonic when it’s not “happy hour?” If so, download the Sonic app and order using it to get half-price drinks any time as long as money has been loaded onto the Sonic app and the drinks have been ordered ahead. (Customers just let the restaurant know when they’ve arrived and which stall they’re in.) Order-ahead customers also get other deals and rewards sent to them via the app.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 3236 N. Rock Road, 2413 N. Maize Road: This chicken wing chain offers a program called “Blazin Rewards,” which people can join either by downloading the Blazin Rewards app or by singing up online at www.blazinrewards.com. Customers then can qualify for freebies by earning points. They can get 50 points just for updating their profile, 100 for ever $10 spent or 300 for every five lunch visits. They also can get 10 poitns by checking in to the restaurant and even more if they check in with friends. A large order of boneless wings requires 2,000 points, but fountain drinks or ice cream require just 250.

Chipotle: This popular build-your-own burrito restaurant just launched its rewards program a couple of months ago, and devotees are still pretty excited about it. It’s called Chipotle Rewards, and customers sign up via the chain’s mobile app or at Chipotle.com/Rewards. Customers get 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, and it takes about 1,250 points to get a free entree. But the restaurant will offer occasional extra point days and surprise birthday rewards.





Other rewards programs worth signing up for

Readers also recommended the rewards programs at these restaurants:

Firehouse Subs

Slim Chickens

Sunflower Espresso

The Artichoke

Common Grounds Coffee House

Delano Barbecue Company

Ziggy’s Pizza

The Kitchen

Bagel Haus

Leslie Coffee Co.

YaYa’s Eurobistro

Chili’s

Ecclesia Coffee

El Mexico Cafe

Chico’s

Schlotzky’s