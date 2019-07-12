The Wichita beer drinkers who hoist the longest on Saturday win a trip to Chicago

Intrepid Wichitans have been grunting, sweating and straining their forearm muscles every month since January, and it’s all come down to this.

On Saturday, the 24 winners of the monthly Stein Hoisting Competitions that Prost has been putting on all year will gather for the finals, and one man and one woman will win a trip to Chicago to test their hoisiting abilities against a bigger pool.

So far this year, the German restaurant at 2721 E. Central (in the new shipping container mall Revolutsia) has crowned 12 men and 12 women, each of whom has beat out competitors to hold a 5-pound glass stein full of beer directly in front of them at shoulder height without leaning or spilling for the longest. At Saturday’s finals, which will start at 7 p.m. at the restaurant, they’ll go up against each other, and everyone is invited to cheer them on.

They’ll compete in two heats: Men against men then women against women. The competition is fascinating for spectators because even the strongest competitors aren’t able to hold the beers up for more than a few minutes, and the strain and pain is visible on their faces.

Prost partnered with the U.S. Steinholding Association to put on sanctioned competitions, which have been happening on the last Saturday of each month. Competitors each paid $25, which also got them a T-shirt and a liter of beer.

Saturday’s two winners will get airfare to Chicago to compete in the regional Stein Hoisting competition. Regional winners win a trip to New York City for nationals, and national winners win a trip to Germany.





A new round of competition will start on July 27. People who want to participate should go by the restaurant to sign up.