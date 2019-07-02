New German market just opened and is already selling out of mustard, chocolate and kraut

Ze German Markt is now open in Revolutsia. The Wichita Eagle

The shelves aren’t completely stocked yet, but what is there — German mustard, German chocolate, German pickles — has been flying out ze door.

Ze German Markt, which is the new project by Prost owners Manu and Austin English, quietly opened last week on the upper level of shipping container mall Revolutsia, and customers have been clearing the shelves faster than the owners can refill them.

Just in the first few days of business, the market saw its pickle, mustard, sauerkraut and chocolate supplies dwindle, though more is on the way from Germany. The shop has been attracting people who’ve visited or lived in Germany and are in search of their favorite German products as well as people waiting for a table at Prost who wander in to look around. The entrance to the market is is just off of the German restaurant’s upstairs patio.

Austin English said that the shop isn’t fully stocked yet. He still has some empty shelves and is working on getting product to fill them. But he didn’t want to wait to open.

In addition to the above mentioned items, the shelves are also stocked with things like German jellies, soup mixes, condiments, cookies, cakes and hygiene products.

There’s a cold case that has cheeses, sausages and bottled German beverages, and soon, it will stock jars of Manu English’s homemade curry sauce and four-packs of bierocks. As the market develops, it will start offering samples of some of its wares.

The market is open the same hours as the restaurant: From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.