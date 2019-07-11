Website uses Yelp to find each state’s top-rated restaurant: Kansas winner is in Wichita

Tour the new Doo-Dah Diner Doo-Dah Diner's downtown location reopened this week after being closed since Dec. 30 so that the building could be renovated. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Doo-Dah Diner's downtown location reopened this week after being closed since Dec. 30 so that the building could be renovated.

A national website that specializes in reviews has poured through Yelp data and come up with a list of what it says are the Top-Rated Restaurants in Every State.

The list, put out earlier this month by www.reviews.org, says the winner for Kansas is a popular Wichita eatery: Doo-Dah Diner, which just reopened in its totally remodeled spot at 206 E. Kellogg.

The researchers found the top three restaurants in each state based on Yelp ratings and number of reviews in each state’s most populous city. The winner was the highest-ranked restaurant of the three based on reviews. Doo-Dah Diner, which Patrick and Timirie Shibley originally opened in 2012, earned an average 4.5 stars on Yelp based on 649 reviews.





The top-rated Missouri restaurant was Q39, a barbecue place at 1000 W. 39th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. Oklahoma’s winner was : Kitchen No. 324 at 324 N. Robinson Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here’s the complete list.

Doo-Dah Diner menu