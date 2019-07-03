New Wichita restaurant will celebrate its opening with free tacos for all

The Wichita Eagle

The owners of Wichita’s about-to-open Gerardo’s Restaurant say their tacos are tops, and they want to prove it on opening day.

Between 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, which is grand opening day for the new Mexican restaurant in the former Omar’s Kitchen space at 2801 W. Central, visitors can get three free tacos each.

Gerardo’s will be open from 1 to 11 p.m. on Sunday. After that, its hours will be 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

The owners shared a copy of the menu, and it includes tacos, tortas, enchiladas, burritos, flautas, tostadas and combo plates. There are also breakfast burritos and breakfast platters. You can see the full menu below.

The restaurant is owned by Rosa Hernandez and her husband Gerardo Alvarez, both of whom have experience in restaurant kitchens.

Gerardo’s Restaurant menu