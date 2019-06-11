A new taco restaurant will open soon in West Wichita

The Wichita Eagle

There’s a new restaurant taking over the spot on West Central that Omar’s Kitchen abandoned in March.

Gerardo’s Restaurant, which will serve Mexican food, should be ready in about two weeks at 2801 W. Central, said owner Rosa Hernandez, who is opening the restaurant with her husband Gerardo Alvarez. Alvarez, who currently works at Alejandro’s Mexican Food, will run the kitchen.

Hernandez said this is the couple’s first restaurant, though they both have history in the kitchen. She previously worked as a cook at Kansas Heart Hospital.

“I always worked as a cook,” she said. “I just decided I wanted to work for myself.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW







Gerardo’s Restaurant will serve traditional Mexican fare like burritos, gorditas and quesadillas, Hernandez said. Her specialty is tacos, and she’ll serve both street tacos and crispy tacos. Customers will order at the counter at the restaurant, which will be open for lunch and dinner. They won’t serve alcohol. The spot on West Central was home to Omar’s Kitchen for about a year. Previously, it was the longtime home of TLC Muffins. Omar’s Kitchen owner Ranya Taha closed the restaurant to focus on rebuilding her Petra Mediterranean Restaurant, which burned in a 2018 in a two-alarm arson fire that its owners suspected at the time was a hate crime. She said the new Petra should be ready to go soon at 535 N. Woodlawn. I’ll let you know when there’s a firm opening date for Gerardo’s Restaurant.



