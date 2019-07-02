Another Wichita-area farmers market is firing up in time for the Fourth of July weekend

The Wichita area has been enjoying its big farmers markets — the Old Town and the Kansas Grown — since April, when it was too cool to go visit without a jacket.

But there’s another big market in northeast Wichita that launches later in the summer and features fresh produce, food trucks and more.

Firefly Farm, which is at 15615 E. 21st St. North, is launching its season on Sunday. The small organic family farm has a fairly big market that has been running since 2017, and this weekend’s market is from 11 am. to 2 p.m. The season will continue on July 21, Aug. 4 and Aug. 18.

The market features nearly 25 vendors selling things like vegetables, garlic, honey, meat, hot sauce, seasonings and dog treats, and food trucks also set up at the market. Sunday’s lineup will include Sunflower Espresso, Wheat Street Dogs, Consuelo’s Street Grill and Nora’s Kitchen. Knife sharpening business Chef Sharp also will be there.

A note to shoppers: Firefly Farm does not allow single-use plastic bags, so bring a cloth one or you can borrow a Boomerang bag, designed to be used and then returned.

Dogs with manners on leashes are allowed.