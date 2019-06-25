Wichita has one of the country’s 10 best hot dogs, list says, and it’s totally pig-free

Here’s how to make vegan hot dogs Wheat Street Dogs show how to make their vegan hot dogs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wheat Street Dogs show how to make their vegan hot dogs.

Hot dogs made of dead animals are the wurst, say the folks at PETA.

To drive home that point — and just in time impending Fourth of July holiday — animal rights group PETA has published a list of the Top 10 Vegan Hot Dogs at Restaurants across the country, and a Wichita dog made the list.

The chili cheese dog made by Wichita’s Wheat Street Dogs — featuring a vegan dog on a toasted New England-style bun smothered with sweet and spicy vegan chili and cashew cheese sauce — made the list along with vegan hot dogs produced in towns like Las Vegas, Tampa Bay and Atlanta.

The list makers loved the dog so much, they named it to the top 10 even though they’d already chosen another chili dog. Also good, they said, is the cart’s The Fearless Vampire dog, which is served a garlic bun and topped with lots and lots of garlic.

Pat Handley’s Wheat Street Dogs was included on a list put out by PETA of the best vegan-friendly hot dogs in the country. Courtesy photo

Longtime vegan Pat Handley opened the vegan hot dog cart last spring, and it’s become a regular attraction, setting up at the ICT Pop-Up Urban Park and other spots around Wichita. He makes the vegan hot dogs using wheat gluten and soy.

“We’re super excited to be included in this select group of vegan hot dog slingers from all across America proving everyday that great food and meat free are not mutually exclusive terms,” he wrote.

Want to try the lauded dog? Wheat Street Dogs will be at Green Acres Market in Bradley Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. today; at the ICT Pop-Up Urban Park from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday; at the Andover Farm and Art Market from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 5 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday. It’ll also be at the monthly Food Trucks at the Fountain food truck rally at the Wichita WaterWalk from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Wheat Street Dogs menu