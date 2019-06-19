Forbes article published today calls Freddy’s Wichita-based owners ‘The New Burger Kings’

2017: Freddy’s celebrates its 15th anniversary (FILE VIDEO - SEPTEMBER 1, 2017) As Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers celebrates its 15th anniversary, founders Randy Simon and Scott Redler and spokesman Freddy Simon reflect on its success and remember founder Bill Simon, who passed away. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO - SEPTEMBER 1, 2017) As Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers celebrates its 15th anniversary, founders Randy Simon and Scott Redler and spokesman Freddy Simon reflect on its success and remember founder Bill Simon, who passed away.

For the second year in a row, Forbes has named Wichita-based Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers the No. 1 Best Franchise to Buy in the high-investment category, which is a franchise that cost more than $500,000.

The story, published this morning on the business magazine’s website, includes a five-minute video filmed in Wichita and starring Freddy’s founders Randy Simon and Scott Redler. The headline on the piece reads: “Meet The New Burger Kings.”

According to the article, Freddy’s — which has 340 locations — generated $474.7 million in system-wide sales last year, creating $21.3 million in revenue for the chain, about $10 million of which was profit. Investing in Freddy’s is now a smarter idea that investing in Burger King, the article says, because franchisees see $1.15 in sales for every dollar they invest, and that’s about 50% better than the average Burger King.

Freddy’s also topped the list last year.

The interesting video produced by Forbes and narrated by Forbes reporter Karsten Strauss dives deeper into the reasons Freddy’s has been so successful — and features fun footage of Redler biting into a Freddy’s steakburger. You can watch it below.

Other good franchises to buy, for the record: Culver’s ButterBurgers & Frozen Custard (No. 3), Planet Fitness (No. 6) and Panera (No. 10.)