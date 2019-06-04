Dining With Denise Neil
Freddy’s is hitting the road this week, will be at a parking lot near you soon
2017: On the road to the Big Apple with Freddy’s food truck
The new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers food truck is ready to go, and through the month of June, the chain will be sending it out to various businesses and parking lots so fans can give it a test drive.
The truck, which Wichita-based chain Freddy’s told Dining with Denise in April it was adding to its ever-expanding business, is set up in a brightly wrapped pull-behind trailer, and it will sell some of Freddy’s most popular items, including steakburgers, hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard.
During the month of June, it will park in a variety of spots around town, including Central Standard Brewing, Emprise Bank and High Touch Technologies. It’ll also travel to nearby communities like Colwich, Maize and Newton.
After that, it will likely visit food truck rallies around town, but it will also be used for Freddy’s to cater private events or serve at fundraisers.
Those who want to ask about scheduling the truck are encouraged to e-mail foodtruckict@freddysusa.com.
In the meantime, here’s where the new truck will be available to the public throughout the rest of this month.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Hightouch Technologies, 110 S. Main
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Hightouch Technologies, 110 S. Main
8:30-10:30 p.m., June 16, Wichita Open 30th Anniversary, Crestview Country Club
11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 17, Emprise Bank, 257 N. Broadway
5-7 p.m. June 19, Colwich Farmers’ Market, 600 W. Chicago, Colwich
11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 20, Davis Moore, 8200 W. Kellogg
11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 22, Newton Summer Food Truck Rally, Main St, Newton
Time to be determined, June 23, Aqua Park ICT, 820 W. Steeple Bay Parkway
11 a.m.-2 p.m., June 26, High Touch Technologies, 110 S. Main
6-9 p.m. June 27, Solar Fest 2019, Maize High School
7:30-9:30 p.m., June 28, Relay for Life of Sedgwick County, Wichita Collegiate
Noon-8 p.m. June 29, Central Standard Brewing, 156 Greenwood
Comments