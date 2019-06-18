Owner of soon-to-open west side Wichita restaurant used to run a place in Garden City

We now know more about the new Mexican restaurant that’s moving into the space recently vacated by Marco’s Cantina.

Pueblo Viejo should open after the Fourth of July holiday at 6600 W. Central, taking over the space that Sam Eddine’s Marco’s Cantina vacated after 34 years in business.

The owner is David Perez, and although this is his first restaurant in Wichita, it’s not his first restaurant in Kansas. He has 25 years of experience running restaurants, he said, and he previously owned Las Margaritas in Garden City, opening it in 2001 and running it for 11 years.

After that, he moved to Longmont, Colorado, where he operated another Mexican restaurant. But Perez recently felt pulled back to Kansas.

“I like Kansas,” he said. “Colorado is way too expensive.”

Perez said he spotted the Marco’s Cantina space online, and he’s working on cleaning and repairing the space and buying new furniture. He’s already cleared one of the biggest hurdles for new restaurant owners in Wichita — getting his liquor license approved. The menu will boast many different margaritas and tequilas, he said. Pueblo Viejo already has its liquor license and will serve up several types of margaritas. Alex Santoyo The menu also will offer Mexican dishes including burritos and fajitas, he said, and his food will be made by the same chef he’s had for 15 years.



“It was very important he come with me to open this place,” Perez said. Pueblo Viejo means “Old Town.” Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. At the moment, Perez said, he’s looking to hire a staff and needs servers, bussers, cooks and a bartender. Anyone who wants to apply should stop by the restaurant or call Perez at 303-944-5952. Peublo Viejo menu