A west-side Wichita Mexican restaurant has closed after three decades in business

A longtime Wichita Mexican restaurant has closed after 34 years in business.

But as is often the case in Wichita, the spot won’t be vacant for long. A sign indicates that a new Mexican restaurant will soon move in to the building.

Marco’s Cantina at 6600 W. Central, which Sam Eddine opened in the spot in 1995, is no longer operating there, and a sign posted in front reads “Pueblo Viejo Family Mexican Restaurant: Opening Soon.”

I’ve reached out to Eddine and am trying to find contact for the new restaurant owners as well. I’ll let you know what I hear.

Meanwhile, Green Olive — the Mediterranean restaurant that has operated in the space adjacent to Marco’s since 2016 and is run by another owner — is still open.

Eddine originally opened Marco’s as a pizza and Mexican food restaurant in the Crossroads Shopping Center at Ridge and Central in the mid-1980s. He moved the restaurant in 1995 and opened it as Marco’s Cantina. In 2010, he told the Eagle he was considering putting the restaurant up for sale.