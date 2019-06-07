New grown-up shaved ice business opens today on edge of Old Town

The Wichita Eagle

He’s going from 300 square feet to 3,200.

And he’s going from a tiny bar that sells alcohol-infused shaved ice to a full bar that serves that plus beach-themed cocktails, beer and more.

Today is opening day for J.D. Young’s new Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice 21+ at 216 N. Washington, in the space that sits in between 6 Degrees and GangNam Korean Grill & Bar. Young found the spot, which previously held Keys Dueling Piano Bar, a few months after he closed his original Funky Monkeys spot in one of the canopies in Union Station.

Young filled the big new space with mismatched tables and chairs, and in the back, he has some artificial turf where people can play corn hole and other yard games.





In the front, he has a large Washington-facing patio, and there’s a retractable window that will allow Young to serve drinks to people outside.

For his first weekend of business, Young will offer only his alcohol-infused shaved ice creations. Next weekend, he’ll open the full bar.

He’ll open at 4 p.m. on Friday, and after that, he’ll open seven days a week: from noon to 12 a.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.