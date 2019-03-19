Wichita Taco Fest, a hit last year at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, has had to find a new home

The 2018 Wichita Taco Fest was a big hit, filling the field at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium with 7,000 people on a warm June day.





But obviously, the festival — where people sample $1 street tacos from a long list of Wichita restaurants — can’t return to Lawrence-Dumont this year since the stadium has been torn down.

So organizers at FestiveICT have found another spacious home. The third annual Wichita Taco Fest will happen at Old Cowtown Museum, but it will be a little later in the summer. It’s scheduled for 3 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 3.

A crowd of about 7,000 people filled the field at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium last June for Wichita Taco Fest. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

The event will be set up much like last year’s: People will buy tickets to get in and then can buy $1 street tacos, $2 servings of chips and salsa and margaritas and beer. Last year, admission tickets were $5, but the price hasn’t been set yet for this year, said FestiveICT marketing manager Debbie Botefur.





The all-ages event also will include outdoor games, live music and a jalapeno eating competition.

Several new taco vendors have signed on to participate this year, including Mo’s Hut and Camacho’s Tacos. The returning vendors include Tacos Beto, Los Compadres, Egg Cetera, Lumpia Palooza, District Taqueria, Del Pueblo, La Hacienda, Tacos Alondra, Connie’s. and more.

Tickets prices and on-sale dates will be announced soon. Once they’re on sale, tickets will be available at www.festiveict.com/taco-fest.