Thursday is ‘Pi Day,’ so pizza (and pie) in Wichita is only $3.14159265359

Thursday is March 14, also known as 3/14, also known as “Pi Day.”
And in Wichita, that means you can get a whole lot of pizza pie and dessert pie at a discount that you don’t have to be a math geek to understand.
Several local restaurants are offering deals to celebrate “pi,” which in math “circles” is the circumference of any circle divided by its diameter, also known as 3.14159265359.
Luckily, local restaurants are willing to round down to $3.14.
Here are some of the Pi Day deals Wichita can take advantage of on Thursday. If there’s one I missed, e-mail me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com. I’ll add it to my list on my Dining with Denise Facebook page.
Pizza pie Pi Day deals
Il Vicino, 4817 E. Douglas and 2132 N. Rock Road: Selling $3.14 full-sized cheese pizzas for dine-in or carryout. There is a limit of 10 pizzas per carryout order.
Oak & Pie, 2244 N Greenwich Road: Offering one-topping six-inch pizzas for $3.14 as well as $2.50 well drinks and half-price martinis.
Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, 2692 N. Greenwich: Download the new Blaze Pizza app to get a pizza for $3.14.
Villa Italian Fresh Kitchen, inside Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg: The pizza restaurant inside the Towne East food court will celebrate Pi Day by selling whole cheese pizzas for $3.14. To get the deal, customers must first fill out a form and get a coupon at www.villaitaliankitchen.com/PiDay.
Pie Pi Day deals
Kneaders Bakery, 1821 N. Rock Road: Offering $1.50 slices of pie with purchase on Thursday.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 11711 E. 13th St North: Offering a “Pie One, Get One” deal that allows anyone who orders a chicken pot pie for dine in or carryout a second pie to take and bake at home. The new west-side Cheddar’s doesn’t open until Monday so it will miss the Pi Day deal this year.
Spear’s Restaurant and Pie Shop, 4323 W. Maple: This restaurant is offering a free slice of pie with any purchase on Pi Day.
