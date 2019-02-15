Wichita’s west-side Cheddar’s restaurant now has an opening date — and lots of job openings

Until now, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen’s spokespeople would say only that Wichita’s new west-side restaurant would open in the spring.
Now, they’re providing a date, and it’s just a month away.
The new Cheddar’s, Wichita’s second, will open at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18, at 535 S. Ridge Road Circle, right next door to the recently opened Cracker Barrel. Wichita has been watching construction over the past several months, and the sign — which is visible from West Kellogg — has been up for weeks.
A ribbon cutting is planned for 10 a.m. on March 18, and the first 100 people there will be treated to the restaurant’s famous Honey Butter Croissants.
Meanwhile, the restaurant, which will employ more than 180 people, is starting to hire servers, cooks and bartenders. A hiring event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and then Mondays through Fridays running through March 8. Interested applicants can visit the restaurant or apply online at: https://bit.ly/2SUsn6d.
Wichita’s first Cheddar’s, which is always busy, opened at 11711 E. 13th St. in front of the east-side Warren in 2007.
