Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Wichita’s adult shaved ice business is closing — at least for this summer

By Denise Neil

March 08, 2019 05:01 AM

2016: Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice 21+ at Union Station

(FILE VIDEO -- OCTOBER 24, 2016) J.D. Young expanded his Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice concept to include alcohol and opened at one of the new Union Station canopies.
By
Up Next
(FILE VIDEO -- OCTOBER 24, 2016) J.D. Young expanded his Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice concept to include alcohol and opened at one of the new Union Station canopies.
By

He was the first person to open a business in the Union Station canopies in downtown Wichita — and the first person to open a business in Wichita specializing in grownup shaved ice spiked with alcohol.

But J.D. Young has decided to close his Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice 21+, which has been a popular downtown draw over the past two summers. He’s hoping to reopen the business in a new location, he said, and he’s considering one pretty seriously.

But the soonest he could possibly reopen would be late summer, so it will likely be next year before he’s back, he said.

Young said he decided not reopen after a significant hike in his rent.

JDYoung.jpg
J.D. Young, owner of Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice 21+, is looking for a new location for his business.
File photo The Wichita Eagle

“And you can only really only operate out of those for about six to seven months out of the year,” he said. “It’s kind of tough on a small business.”


Young still has the Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice booth at 2250 N. Woodlawn, in the corner of the Home Depot parking lot, and will reopen it soon — though it sells only non-alcoholic ice. He also is busy with his new raw cookie dough business, No Bake Cafe, which he opened at Clifton Square in December.


I’ll let you know if Young settles on a new spot for Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice 21+.

Denise Neil

Denise Neil has has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.

  Comments  