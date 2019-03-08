Wichita’s adult shaved ice business is closing — at least for this summer

He was the first person to open a business in the Union Station canopies in downtown Wichita — and the first person to open a business in Wichita specializing in grownup shaved ice spiked with alcohol.
But J.D. Young has decided to close his Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice 21+, which has been a popular downtown draw over the past two summers. He’s hoping to reopen the business in a new location, he said, and he’s considering one pretty seriously.
But the soonest he could possibly reopen would be late summer, so it will likely be next year before he’s back, he said.
Young said he decided not reopen after a significant hike in his rent.
