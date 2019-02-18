This Wichita restaurant will reopen with a new look in a week

Several weeks ago, Meddys owner Alex Harb announced that he’d close down his east-side restaurant at 21st and Greenwich for a remodel that would add a craft cocktail bar and give the place an identical look to his new downtown restaurant.
He’d planned to close on Feb. 3, but construction was delayed. He actually closed the restaurant on Sunday and plans to have it reopened in just over a week — on Tuesday, Feb. 26.
In the meantime, he sent me some renderings showing what the east-side spot will look like when complete.
The plans call for modifications to the ceiling and floors, and Harb has also ordered a new seating package that will require him to change the layout of the tables and chairs.
The new bar will go where the soda station has been, he said.
Harb opened the east-side Meddys in the fall of 2016 but loves the design and functionality of his new downtown Meddys, which opened in December at 120 S. Washington. He wants the east-side restaurant to be just like it, he said.
