Wichita will get an outdoor ice rink for skating, curling leagues next winter

If you read the story this morning about Chicken N Pickle, the new entertainment/sports complex and restaurant that’s opening next week near 13th and Greenwich, you might have missed one exciting bit of news in all the details.
Starting next winter, the complex will open an outdoor ice rink that will be used not only for public ice skating but also for curling leagues.
Curling, for anyone who hasn’t seen the Olympics, is an ice game in which a large flat disc is slid across the ice toward a bulls eye. Players use brooms to sweep the ice and try to control where it lands.
While giving a tour of the new place, which opens on Monday, owner Bill Crooks revealed that a large turfed surface at the complex, where lawn games will happen during warm weather months, was built so that the turf could be removed in the winter to create a 110 x 60 -foot ice rink.
He’ll offer outdoor ice skating for his customers —something Wichita doesn’t have. And he’ll also offer lessons on curling as well as league play. He hopes to have it open in November of this year.
Chicken N Pickle, which is at the Plazzio development at 13th and Greenwich behind Sumo and in front of The Alley, will start a “soft opening” period on Monday, when people can try out its restaurant and see its 80,000-square-foot facility.
I’ll let you know as more details about the ice rink are revealed.
