The 1980s-style arcade and bar Wichita has been waiting on will partially open tonight

It was back in May that Scott Stickney first put up the signs for his 1985 Arcade Bar & Grill on the side of the building at 1021 W. Maple.
Now, after more delays than he would have liked, he’s finally ready to open the business, which will be a bar and grill that features about 20 retro arcade games and 10 pinball machines.
Tonight, he’ll open the new business from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. for people who want to play his games while sipping on drinks from his bar.
His kitchen, however, won’t be ready for another week or so.
“We have to open now or we probably won’t,” he said on a Facebook post announcing the opening.
Tonight’s trial run will be a cash-only event, as Stickney doesn’t have his credit card machines up and going yet, he said. People can play the video games for a quarter and the pinball machines for 50 cents per play or three plays for four quarters. Air hockey and Golden Tee Golf will cost more.
“I’ve got quite a few pinballs that are really nice,” he said. “I’m hoping everyone likes them.”
When he gets the kitchen going, featuring a menu of burgers and fries, he’ll start opening for lunch, too. He plans to be open from 11 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. on the weekends.
Until then, though, he’ll continue the 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. hours.
Stickney, a longtime video game repairman, said repairing the vintage games took longer than he thought it would, and he was “a little underfunded.”
But he was encouraged by the people who would ask him everyday about the arcade’s status.
“Every day I hear it — ‘When are you opening? When are yo opening?” he said. “I’m excited and nervous.”
The building sits on the southeast corner of Maple and Seneca and is easy to spot because of the eye-catching mural of “Back to the Future” characters Doc Brown and Marty McFly on the building — an ode to Stickney’s all-time favorite pinball game.
I’ll let you know when the kitchen is ready to open.
