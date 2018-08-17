Marty McFly and Doc Brown will grace the side of this new Wichita restaurant/arcade

Motorists at Seneca and Maple this weekend might have wondered if they’d suddenly traveled “Back to the Future.”

On Friday, an artist was busy at work creating a massive new mural featuring the faces of the 1985 film’s main characters — Marty McFly and “Doc” Emmett Brown — on the side of a soon-to-open retro business: 1985 Arcade Bar & Grill.

Back in May, owner Scott Stickney put up signs on the former Burn Out Bar & Grill space at 1021 W. Maple announcing his intentions to open the business, which he said would be a restaurant featuring 25 arcade and 14 pinball games, including his favorite “Back to the Future.” The business would serve burgers and fries plus local beer and cocktails, he said.

Originally, Stickney had said he hoped to open within a month. But getting the business up and running has taken much longer than he expected, he said. A longtime video game repairman, Stickney has long dreamed of rehabbing retro games and opening an arcade of his own.

His games are all originals, not modern-day remakes, Stickney said.

“Working on 30-year-old games isn’t easy,” he said.





Renovations are moving along well inside, and soon, the eye-catching Marty and Doc mural on the building’s west-facing wall will be finished.

Stickney said he’s hoping to get the business open by the first part of September. I’ll let you know.