Harrison Ford is out of here, Wichita, but not before one more meal and a photo with fans

Harrison Ford is off to his next adventure.
On Monday evening, he returned to dine at what appears to be his favorite Wichita restaurant — Sabor in Old Town Square — for his final meal before leaving town, said the restaurant’s owner, Melad Stephan. Sabor is also where the movie star started his visit on Thursday night.
In my update on Monday, I mentioned that although Ford’s 2019 visit to Wichita to have his plane serviced resulted in many sightings of the star around town, unlike during previous visits, it didn’t yield many photos.
I did track down one, though, and it was pretty adorable. My friend Lindsey Schaefer let me know that her daughter, Addie, and a group of her middle school-aged friends from the Ascension Lutheran Jr. High spotted Ford at the Hyatt on Saturday night. The kids were attending an event called Youth Quake.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
They all got to meet Ford, and he posed for a photo with them in the Hyatt elevator, even bending down on his knee to make sure all the kids could be seen.
Until next year, Mr. Ford.
Comments