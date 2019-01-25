A month after opening an east Wichita restaurant, owners close west side for upgrades

Those Los Compadres Mexican Grill guys are always up to something. You have to pay attention or you’ll miss it.
A year after they moved their flagship restaurant to a new, bigger space at 3827 W. 13th St. — and less than a month after they opened their second location in the former Jerseys space at 3213 N. Toben — owners Carlos Renteria and Jaime Martinez have closed their west-side restaurants, but just for a little while.
The restaurant, which operates in the same strip center at 13th and West that has Knolla’s Pizza and Bann Thai, has been closed since Wednesday and probably will remain closed for about three weeks while the owners make some repairs and updates on the building. Their goal is to make it look a little bit more like their fancy new east-side restaurant, they said.
Also, the building wasn’t up to code in some areas, the owners said, which caused them to lose their liquor license. Taking the time to make the upgrades will help them get the liquor license back.
They’re also working on a new menu for both restaurants, which will add several new entree options.
I’ll let you know when the west-side restaurant is back in business.
