Wichita’s first new chicken restaurants of 2019 (but not the last) open this week

The chicken restaurant trend is continuing into 2019 in Wichita, and it starts this week with one opening today and one on Tuesday.
The Granger family’s Da Chicken Shak & More 2 — a second location of the new chicken restaurant concept they came up with last year — has its grand opening today at 1112 W. 31st St. South. The restaurant is on the end cap of a strip center that sits just across 31st Street from the Dillons at 31st and South Seneca.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It has the same menu as the original, which opened in early September at 2428 W. 13th St.: chicken fingers, fried catfish and many of the fried items from the menu at Da Cajun Shak, the family’s flagship restaurant that opened at 6249 E. 21st St. in November 2005.
Hours at the new restaurant are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Then, on Tuesday, Wichita’s third Chick N Max, is set to open at 37th and Maize in Fox Ridge Plaza. Owned by Max Sheets, the quickly-growing local chain, which specializes in fried and smoked chicken, already has stores at Central and Hillside and at 21st and Greenwich.
Sheets is also planning restaurants at 21st and Amidon and in the new Spaghetti Works development downtown, and he also intends to look for a south Wichita location this year. Expansion into nearby markets like Salina and Hays is also being considered, said a Chick N Max spokeswoman.
The Wichita calendar has at least two more chicken restaurant openings on it: Chicken N Pickle at 1240 N. Greenwich is set to open the restaurant half of its business in February, and a new Church’s Chicken should open at 3824 E. Harry this summer.
Comments