Two new Wichita restaurants are opening today

September is going to be a big month for restaurant additions in Wichita, and it starts today when two new ones debut.

One is Da Chicken Shak & More at 2428 W. 13th St. Today, Monday, is opening day for the restaurant, a new concept by the owners of Da Cajun Shak. It’s an order-at-the-counter place that focuses on chicken tenders with dipping sauces and will also serve the fried Cajun specialties people love at Da Cajun Shak — chicken strips, gator, shrimp, crawfish and catfish.

The restaurant had a “soft opening” Wednesday through Friday of last week, when friends and family and those who wandered by were invited in for a test run. Owner Chris Granger said he was more than happy with the results.

“It blew our minds,” he said. “What really sets us apart is that we’re not just another chicken place. It’s the ‘and more,’ the gator and the crawfish and the shrimp and the catfish.”





The new restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays. Granger said that those who stop in on opening day and mention that they saw this article on Dining with Denise will get a free drink with their order.





