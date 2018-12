Restaurants open until at least 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2018

For some, spending hours in the kitchen preparing Christmas Eve dinner is a beloved family tradition. For others, it can be a pain in the neck, and eating out might be a more desirable option.

Many restaurants choose to close early on Christmas Eve, making it hard for those who want to stay out of the kitchen. But some stay open through the dinner hours.

Following is a list of Wichita restaurants that will be open at least until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, which is Monday. Keep in mind this list is not complete, so give your favorite place a call if you don’t find it here.

And if you’re looking for our list of restaurants that are open and serving on Christmas Day, you can find that here.

6S Steakhouse, 6200 W. 21st St.: Open 5 to 9 p.m.

A.V.I. Seabar and Chophouse, 135 N. Waco: Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

BJ’s Brewhouse, 7960 E. Kellogg: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Bonefish Grill, 10250 E. 13th St.: Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Bubba’s 33, 412 S. Towne East Drive: Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Carrabba’s, 3409 N. Rock Road: Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cheddar’s, 11711 E. 13th St.: Open 11:00 a.m.-8 p.m.

Firebirds, 10096 E. 13th St.: Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Fredo’s, 301 N. Washington St.: Open 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

GangNam Korean Grill and Bar, 210 N. Washington St., Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Greystone Steak & Seafood, 9719 E. 21st St. North: Open 4-9 p.m.

Hana Cafe, 325 N. Mead: Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Harvest Kitchen/Bar, inside the Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman: Open 6:30 a.m.-midnight.

Hereford House, 1400 Terradyne Drive, Andover: Open 5-9 p.m. for dinner.

The Hill Bar & Grill, 4800 E. Douglas: Open 11 a.m.-midnight, serving dinner until 10 p.m.

Huddle House, 1735 W 21st St., Open 6 a.m.-midnight

Jacky Chan Sushi, 7820 E. Harry: Open 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Jose Pepper’s, 11423 E. 13thuddlh St., 2243 N. Tyler Road: Open 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Kobe Steakhouse, 8760 W. 21st St.: Open 4-8 p.m.

Larkspur, 904 E. Douglas: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse, 353 S. Rock Road, 2424 N. Maize Road: Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

LongHorn Steakhouse, 2720 N. Maize Road, 440 S. Towne East Drive: Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Magic Wok, 9504 W. Central: Open 11 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Ninza Sushi, 8428 W 13th St. N.: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Newport Grill, 1900 N. Rock Road: Open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. for dinner.

Oak & Pie, 2244 N. Greenwich Rd.: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Oh Yeah China Bistro, 3101 N. Rock Road: Serving lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., dinner 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Old Chicago, east (7626 E. Kellogg), west (2240 N. Tyler Road) and Old Town (300 N. Mead): Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Olive Garden, 323 N. Rock Road, 2641 N. Maize Road: Open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

On the Border, 1930 N. Rock Road, 2347 N. Maize Road: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Outback Steakhouse, 2020 N. Rock Road and 233 S. Ridge Road: Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

P.F. Chang’s, 1401 N. Waterfront Parkway: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Red Lobster, 333 S. Towne East Mall Dr. and 555 S. West St.: Open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Redrock Canyon Grill, 1844 N. Rock Road: Open 5-9 p.m.

Scotch and Sirloin, 5325 E. Kellogg: Open 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. for lunch, 4- 9:30 p.m. for dinner

Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, 104 S. Broadway: Open for dinner 3-8 p.m.

Sumo by Nambara, 11233 W. 13th St.: 5-9:30 p.m.

The Sweet Spot, 8448 W. Central Ave, Open 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for lunch, 4-9 p.m. for dinner

Texas Roadhouse, east (2526 N. Greenwich): Open 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., west (6707 W. Kellogg): Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tokyo Japanese Cuisine, 446 N. West St.: Open 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. for lunch, 4-9:30 p.m. for dinner

Tuptim Thai, 2121 N Rock Rd: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Twelve Restaurant & Bar, 12111 W. Maple: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Two Olives, 2949 N. Rock Road: Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Wasabi, 912 E. Douglas: Open 11 a.m.-9:30p.m., 3242 N. Rock Rd.: Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m., 2404 N. Maize Rd.: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Whiskey Dick’s, 801 S. Seneca St.: Open 2 p.m.-2 a.m.

YaYa’s Euro Bistro, 8115 E. 21st St.: Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m.