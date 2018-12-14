Restaurants open in Wichita on Christmas Day 2018

For some, heading to a Chinese restaurant or a bar and grill when everyone else is at home on Christmas is part of a fun tradition.
It feels like the city is yours, like you’re in on a secret no one else knows.
Want to try it? Here’s a list of some of the places open and serving food on Christmas Day in Wichita.
Did I miss one? Email me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com.
Fine Dining
Harvest Kitchen/Bar, inside the Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman, 316-613-6400: Open for dinner from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Harvest will also be open for breakfast and lunch from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300: Open for dinner from 3 to 8 p.m. There’s also a brunch served in the morning. Details are below.
Wichita Marriott, 9100 Corporate Hills Drive, 316-651-0333: The hotel’s Great Room will be open and serving from the menu from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Asian food
If you don’t find your favorite Asian eatery listed here, be sure to call the restaurant. Many in town will be open. Among them:
Beijing Bistro, 11309 E. Kellogg, 316-618-8999: Open 11-8:30 p.m.
Buffet City, 601 N. West St., 316-945-8388: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Cafe Asia, 6546 E. Central, 316-685-8818: Open for to-go orders only 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
China Star Super Buffet, 5825 W. Central, 316-942-9999: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Great Wall, many Wichita locations: Call your neighborhood Great Wall for hours. Most will be open for lunch and dinner.
Dragon City, 3008 W. Central, 316-941-9966: Open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Jacky Chan Sushi, 7820 E. Harry, 316-239-6178: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Serving from the menu and also offering a sushi buffet that’s $29.99 for adults, $11.99 for ages 5-11.
Lee’s Chinese Restaurant, 6215 W. Kellogg, 316-942-8822: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Mizu Sushi, 2140 W. 21st St., 316-260-9996: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
No. 1 Kitchen, 1317 N. Maize Road, 316-722-9999: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Oh Yeah China Bistro, 3101 N. Rock Road, 316-425-7700: Open 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Shang Hai Restaurant, 3815 E. Harry, 316-681-8020: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Saigon Restaurant (Vietnamese), 1103 N. Broadway, 316-262-8134: Open 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Tasty House, 2431 N Greenwich, 316-260-2727: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Tokyo Japanese Cuisine, 446 N. West St., 316-636-7777: Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 9:30 p.m.
Tom’s Lotus Garden, 822 S. Broadway, 316-263-8888: Open 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and serving dim sum
Teppanyaki & Sushi Grill Buffet, 6710 W. Kellogg, 316-942-7777: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Tuptim Thai, 2121 N. Rock Road, 316-768-2550: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Buffets
Wichita Marriott, 9100 Corporate Hills Drive, 316-651-0333: Buffet with Prime Rib served 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $31.95 for adults, $25.50 for ages 62 and older, $12.95 for ages 4-12, free for ages 3 and under. Reservations recommended.
Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman, inside the Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman, 316-613-6400: Serving Christmas Day buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., $32.95 for adults, $14 for kids 5-12, free for 4 and under. Reservations recommended.
Kababs, 3101 N. Rock Road, 316-260-9999: Indian buffet served 11 a.m.-4 p.m. is $16.99 for adults, $7.99 for children 7-12, free for 2 and under. Reservations accepted.
Kitchen Buffet, inside Kansas Star Casino, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane, 316-719-5146: Offering a special Christmas dinner buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. that’s $19.95.
New Paradise, 1648 S. Rock Road: Indian buffet served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., dinner served from 5 to 10 p.m.
Ourr’s Family Dining, 1606 S. Georgetown, 316-927-2191. Buffet is $12.99 for adults, $10.99 for seniors, $8 for ages 6-10, $7 for ages 3-5. Served 11 a.m.-8 p.m. No reservations.
Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300: Christmas Day brunch is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. $34.95 for adults, $15 for children 5-12. Reservations accepted.
Breakfast/diners
Denny’s, 5700 W. Kellogg, 316-942-9662; 4024 E. Harry, 316-683-8362; 8030 E. Kellogg, 316-682-1008: Open 24 hours.
Dunkin’, 333 S. West St., 11310 E. 21st St.: Open 5 a.m.-1 p.m.
Huddle House, 1735 W. 21st St.: Open from 6 a.m. to midnight.
Hurts Donut, 7010 W. 21st St.: Open 24 hours.
IHOP, 11855 E. Kellogg, 316-652-7251; 515 S. Ridge Circle, 316-773-0077; 3505 N. Rock Road, 316-630-8401; 4870 S. Washington, 316-522-2118; 3204 N. Maize Road, 316-928-2280: Open 24 hours.
Bars/coffee
Hill Bar & Grill, 4800 E. Douglas, 316-201-1190: Open 5 p.m.-midnight. Kitchen closes at 10 p.m.
Oasis Lounge, 4121 W. Maple, 316-943-9260: Open 4 p.m.-2 a.m.
Starbucks: Only four of Wichita’s Starbucks will be open on Christmas Day, and they all will have slightly different hours. 21st and Maize will be open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Central and Tyler will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Central and Rock will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and 29th and Rock will be open from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Old Chicago, 7626 E. Kellogg: The Towne East Old Chicago will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wichita’s other Old Chicago restaurants will be closed.
Whiskey Dicks, 801 S. Seneca: Open from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Christmas Day. Kitchen is open until 10 p.m.
