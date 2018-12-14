Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Restaurants open in Wichita on Christmas Day 2018

By Denise Neil

December 14, 2018 05:01 AM

Saigon on North Broadway is always open on Christmas Day in Wichita.
Saigon on North Broadway is always open on Christmas Day in Wichita. The Wichita Eagle File photo
Saigon on North Broadway is always open on Christmas Day in Wichita. The Wichita Eagle File photo

For some, heading to a Chinese restaurant or a bar and grill when everyone else is at home on Christmas is part of a fun tradition.

It feels like the city is yours, like you’re in on a secret no one else knows.

Want to try it? Here’s a list of some of the places open and serving food on Christmas Day in Wichita.

Did I miss one? Email me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com.

Fine Dining

Harvest Kitchen/Bar, inside the Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman, 316-613-6400: Open for dinner from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Harvest will also be open for breakfast and lunch from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300: Open for dinner from 3 to 8 p.m. There’s also a brunch served in the morning. Details are below.

Wichita Marriott, 9100 Corporate Hills Drive, 316-651-0333: The hotel’s Great Room will be open and serving from the menu from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Asian food

If you don’t find your favorite Asian eatery listed here, be sure to call the restaurant. Many in town will be open. Among them:

Beijing Bistro, 11309 E. Kellogg, 316-618-8999: Open 11-8:30 p.m.

Buffet City, 601 N. West St., 316-945-8388: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Cafe Asia, 6546 E. Central, 316-685-8818: Open for to-go orders only 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

China Star Super Buffet, 5825 W. Central, 316-942-9999: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Great Wall, many Wichita locations: Call your neighborhood Great Wall for hours. Most will be open for lunch and dinner.

Dragon City, 3008 W. Central, 316-941-9966: Open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Jacky Chan Sushi, 7820 E. Harry, 316-239-6178: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Serving from the menu and also offering a sushi buffet that’s $29.99 for adults, $11.99 for ages 5-11.

Lee’s Chinese Restaurant, 6215 W. Kellogg, 316-942-8822: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mizu Sushi, 2140 W. 21st St., 316-260-9996: Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

No. 1 Kitchen, 1317 N. Maize Road, 316-722-9999: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Oh Yeah China Bistro, 3101 N. Rock Road, 316-425-7700: Open 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Shang Hai Restaurant, 3815 E. Harry, 316-681-8020: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saigon Restaurant (Vietnamese), 1103 N. Broadway, 316-262-8134: Open 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Tasty House, 2431 N Greenwich, 316-260-2727: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Tokyo Japanese Cuisine, 446 N. West St., 316-636-7777: Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 9:30 p.m.

Tom’s Lotus Garden, 822 S. Broadway, 316-263-8888: Open 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and serving dim sum

Teppanyaki & Sushi Grill Buffet, 6710 W. Kellogg, 316-942-7777: Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Tuptim Thai, 2121 N. Rock Road, 316-768-2550: Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Buffets

Wichita Marriott, 9100 Corporate Hills Drive, 316-651-0333: Buffet with Prime Rib served 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $31.95 for adults, $25.50 for ages 62 and older, $12.95 for ages 4-12, free for ages 3 and under. Reservations recommended.

Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman, inside the Hyatt Regency, 400 W. Waterman, 316-613-6400: Serving Christmas Day buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., $32.95 for adults, $14 for kids 5-12, free for 4 and under. Reservations recommended.

Kababs, 3101 N. Rock Road, 316-260-9999: Indian buffet served 11 a.m.-4 p.m. is $16.99 for adults, $7.99 for children 7-12, free for 2 and under. Reservations accepted.

Kitchen Buffet, inside Kansas Star Casino, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane, 316-719-5146: Offering a special Christmas dinner buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. that’s $19.95.

New Paradise, 1648 S. Rock Road: Indian buffet served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., dinner served from 5 to 10 p.m.

Ourr’s Family Dining, 1606 S. Georgetown, 316-927-2191. Buffet is $12.99 for adults, $10.99 for seniors, $8 for ages 6-10, $7 for ages 3-5. Served 11 a.m.-8 p.m. No reservations.

Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300: Christmas Day brunch is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. $34.95 for adults, $15 for children 5-12. Reservations accepted.

Breakfast/diners

Denny’s, 5700 W. Kellogg, 316-942-9662; 4024 E. Harry, 316-683-8362; 8030 E. Kellogg, 316-682-1008: Open 24 hours.

Dunkin’, 333 S. West St., 11310 E. 21st St.: Open 5 a.m.-1 p.m.

Huddle House, 1735 W. 21st St.: Open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Hurts Donut, 7010 W. 21st St.: Open 24 hours.

IHOP, 11855 E. Kellogg, 316-652-7251; 515 S. Ridge Circle, 316-773-0077; 3505 N. Rock Road, 316-630-8401; 4870 S. Washington, 316-522-2118; 3204 N. Maize Road, 316-928-2280: Open 24 hours.

Bars/coffee

Hill Bar & Grill, 4800 E. Douglas, 316-201-1190: Open 5 p.m.-midnight. Kitchen closes at 10 p.m.

Oasis Lounge, 4121 W. Maple, 316-943-9260: Open 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

Starbucks: Only four of Wichita’s Starbucks will be open on Christmas Day, and they all will have slightly different hours. 21st and Maize will be open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Central and Tyler will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Central and Rock will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and 29th and Rock will be open from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Old Chicago, 7626 E. Kellogg: The Towne East Old Chicago will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wichita’s other Old Chicago restaurants will be closed.

Whiskey Dicks, 801 S. Seneca: Open from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Christmas Day. Kitchen is open until 10 p.m.

Denise Neil

Denise Neil has has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.

  Comments  