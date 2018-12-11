Is USA Today obsessed with Wichita? Illuminations, Revolutsia nominated in 10-best poll

USA Today is a little obsessed with Wichita lately.
Or maybe it’s just a coincidence that two Wichita attractions have ended up as nominees on the publication’s “10 Best Readers’ Choice” poll.
First, it was Botanica, whose annual Christmas light display Illuminations was listed among the nominees for “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights.” (Voting is closed on that contest, and the 10 best will be named on Dec. 21.)
Now, Revolutsia — the shipping container mall that’s up and running at Central and Volutsia — is among 20 nominees for the contest’s “Favorite New Food Hall,” joining competitors from Chicago, Denver, New Orleans and New York.
The contest allows readers to vote once a day until voting ends, and for the food hall category, that’s at noon on Jan. 7. The winners will be named on Jan. 18. (You can vote here.) As of Tuesday morning, Revolutsia was in sixth place.
Food halls, according to the category description, are a big culinary trend, and there are about 180 across the United States. The nomination for Revolutsia reads:
“Situated on the corner of Central and Volutsia in Wichita, this new outdoor food hall made from shipping containers was designed to foster a sense of community. Food options include made-from-scratch ice cream, German bier garten favorites and charcuterie.”
So far, Revolutsia has two restaurants and a caterer. Little Lion Ice Cream opened in July serving homemade ice cream, waffles, breakfast burritos and coffee. And Prost opened a few weeks ago serving German food and beer. The charcuterie the nomination refers to Boards, a business that serves artfully arranged platters of meats, cheeses and vegetables for parties and events.
There’s one restaurant vacancy where Molino’s Taqueria was going to open before owners Mario Quiroz and Mara Garza decided to open elsewhere. Revolutsia is still looking for someone to fill that spot.
The USA Today 10 Best contest also includes categories like Best New Hotel, Best New Amusement Park Attraction, Best New Restaurant and more.
