Favorite Wichita hole-in-the-wall taco restaurant opening second location this weekend

Taco fans on the north side did not like that they had to drive all the way to the south side to get the tacos from Taqueria el Fogon — particularly the restaurant’s famous al pastor tacos, made with meat shaved straight from a rotisserie.

This weekend, the north side is getting its way. Ivan De Lara is opening a second location of his hole-in-the-wall taqueria in a less hole-in-the-wall spot.

The new restaurant’s first official day will be Saturday at 2604 N. Arkansas. The space previously held a laundromat.

The original Taqueria el Fogon has operated in an old Taco Tico building it 1555 S. Bluffview for more than three years. It is know for its bright orange paint job, and it sits in the shadow of Via Christi Hospital St. Joseph.

It will remain open, De Lara said. But the new restaurant will be bigger and more comfortable.

“It’s nicer,” he said. “It has more space, and most of the equipment is new. The tables are more comfortable, and we’re also going to have booths.”

The hours at the new restaurant will be the same as they are at the original: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Both restaurants are closed on Mondays.







And bring cash: For now, that’s the only payment either accepts.