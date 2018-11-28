A new nightlife option for the 18-and-over crowd in Wichita, and it’s about to add food

There’s a new bar and grill in Wichita that caters to the 18-and-over crowd.
Tarragon’s opened in October at 4311 W. Central in a spot just west of West Street that has been home to several clubs over the years, including Rocco’s, Caboose Bar, J&K Billiards and Stix.
Some of those clubs had earned reputations for being a little rough, said Rhonda Weeks, who opened the Tarragon’s with her business partner, Joshua Hybki. But the duo decided they wanted to open a bar and grill that offered dancing and karaoke and welcomed customers 18 and over to a safe environment.
Tarragon’s is only ready now to start serving food, and it will open its kitchen starting on Saturday with a menu focused burgers on bar snacks like chicken fingers, Mozzarella sticks, fries and onion rings. Weeks said she’ll expand the menu later.
The business also has a dance floor plus a game area featuring a lots of video games, a beer pong table, pool tables and more. There’s also a VIP area where the bar is able to host birthday parties, showers and other private events. (All ages are welcome until about 9 p.m.)
Weeks said that so far, Tarragon’s is drawing a diverse crowd. They aren’t charging a cover as of now, but when they do, they’ll try to draw a college crowd at least one night a week by offering to waive the cover for anyone with a student ID.
They’ve also signed up a dance teacher named Steve, who was well-known at the former mall bar Denim & Diamonds for teaching line dancing. Soon, Steve will start offering free country line dancing instruction on Thursday nights. Tarragon’s also has a DJ spinning Top 40 hits on Friday and Saturday nights.
Weeks and Hybki both have other full-time jobs. She works second shift at Spirit as a team lead on the 787 program, and he’s a truck driver on first shift who moonlights in security. When one is at work, the other runs the business.
Weeks said she’d long dreamed of opening her own bar and grill and finally decided it was time.
“It was one of those things that you think about in the back of your head for several years, then one day, you just act on it,” she said.
Starting on Saturday, the bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Until then, it opens at 2 p.m.
For more information, call 316-708-1601.
Comments