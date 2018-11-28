A new nightlife option for the 18-and-over crowd in Wichita, and it’s about to add food

There’s a new bar and grill in Wichita that caters to the 18-and-over crowd.

Tarragon’s opened in October at 4311 W. Central in a spot just west of West Street that has been home to several clubs over the years, including Rocco’s, Caboose Bar, J&K Billiards and Stix.

Some of those clubs had earned reputations for being a little rough, said Rhonda Weeks, who opened the Tarragon’s with her business partner, Joshua Hybki. But the duo decided they wanted to open a bar and grill that offered dancing and karaoke and welcomed customers 18 and over to a safe environment.

Tarragon’s is only ready now to start serving food, and it will open its kitchen starting on Saturday with a menu focused burgers on bar snacks like chicken fingers, Mozzarella sticks, fries and onion rings. Weeks said she’ll expand the menu later.

The business also has a dance floor plus a game area featuring a lots of video games, a beer pong table, pool tables and more. There’s also a VIP area where the bar is able to host birthday parties, showers and other private events. (All ages are welcome until about 9 p.m.)

Weeks said that so far, Tarragon’s is drawing a diverse crowd. They aren’t charging a cover as of now, but when they do, they’ll try to draw a college crowd at least one night a week by offering to waive the cover for anyone with a student ID.

They’ve also signed up a dance teacher named Steve, who was well-known at the former mall bar Denim & Diamonds for teaching line dancing. Soon, Steve will start offering free country line dancing instruction on Thursday nights. Tarragon’s also has a DJ spinning Top 40 hits on Friday and Saturday nights.