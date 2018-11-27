A popular Wichita barbecue restaurant is moving today

If you’re craving Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q, wait until Wednesday to visit the location at 47th and Broadway.

The restaurant will be closed today — Tuesday, Nov. 27 — while it moves to a new building just 100 feet away.

T.D. O’Connell, who owns the Hog Wild chain, is moving the restaurant he’s run for 16 years at 662 E. 47th St. South to the former Long John Silver’s spot just across the parking lot at 630 E. 47th St. South. That Long John Silver’s quietly closed in the spring after 28 years at the location.

The Long John Silver's at 47th Street South and Emporia closed three weeks ago. But Hog Wild, its next-door neighbor, is moving in. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Why the move? O’Connell said he’d long wanted a free-standing space where he could have a drive-through. He told his landlord, Ed Wong, who owns both buildings, that if he ever closed the Long John Silver’s, he was interested in the building. Wong finally agreed, and O’Connell has been remodeling the building ever since.

It’ll take only one day to move everything across the parking lot, O’Connell said, and he’ll be ready to reopen on Wednesday.

“Same great staff, same great food, same hours,” he said.

Meaning, of course, you should still not be late because they still closed at 8. (11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, to be specific.)